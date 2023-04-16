Football: Frankfurt’s Hasebe finds renewed passion to play past 40

Newsfrom Japan

Turning 40 next January, Makoto Hasebe gained new inspiration to extend his playing career in one of the world’s top leagues, the German Bundesliga, from two recent games in which he was left on the bench.

Japan’s captain for three straight World Cups from 2010 and capped 114 times by his country, Hasebe signed a unique contract with Frankfurt in February last year giving him free rein on when to quit playing and move into a coaching role at the club.

The versatile veteran, now a deep-lying defender for his third Bundesliga club, announced this March he will still be on the pitch next season a...