URGENT: G-7 fails to set deadline for phase-out of coal power generation

Climate and energy ministers from the Group of Seven developed nations on Sunday failed to set a deadline for phasing out coal power generation following their two-day meeting in the northern Japan city of Sapporo.

The ministers, meanwhile, reaffirmed a G-7 commitment to achieve “a fully or predominantly decarbonized power sector by 2035,” according to a joint communique issued after their meeting.

They also underlined a commitment to accelerate the phase-out of unmitigated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest, the communique said.

They agreed to colle...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News