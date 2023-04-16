Football: Ueda hits brace, assists in Cercle Brugge win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda netted a double to take his Belgian top-flight season tally to 17 goals and had an assist Saturday in Cercle Brugge’s 3-1 home win over Sint-Truiden.

The 24-year-old beat Japan keeper Daniel Schmidt with a 41st-minute penalty before slotting home to double their lead in first-half stoppage time.

Sint-Truiden got one back through a 67th-minute penalty from Gianni Bruno, who sits second in the scoring chart with 18 goals, one place above Ueda.

Ueda wrapped up his fine outing by setting up Kevin Denkey’s 84th-minute goal at Jan Breydelstadion.