Baseball: Japan WBC champion Miyagi pitches Buffaloes past Marines

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes’ pitching depth was on full display Sunday as two of Japan’s World Baseball Classic pitchers and a former MLB reliever shut down the Lotte Marines in a 2-1 Pacific League win Sunday.

Two days after these teams thrilled the nation’s fans with a duel between two of the pitchers who helped Japan win March’s WBC, Lotte’s Roki Sasaki and Orix ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Japan lefty Hiroya Miyagi (2-0) worked 7-2/3 innings to earn the win at Zozo Marine Stadium.

Japan reliever Yuki Udagawa got Miyagi out of an eighth-inning pinch before 39-year-old former Arizona Diamondbacks and Seat...