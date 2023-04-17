Basketball: Hachimura scores 29 points to lead Lakers to playoff win

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 win Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies in the teams’ opening Western Conference playoffs first-round meeting.

The Japanese player racked up his team-high points total in just under 30 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-for-6 from three and 11-for-14 overall.

He also snagged six rebounds to help the seven-seed Lakers take a 1-0 series lead on the road at FedExForum in Memphis.

When asked about the reaction in Japan to the game, which took place in the early hours of the morning in his home coun...