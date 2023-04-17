Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday, led by export-related issues that moved on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 58.02 points, or 0.20 percent, from Friday to 28,551.49. The broader Topix index was up 5.42 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,024.14.

Gainers included bank, transportation equipment and electric appliance shares.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 133.98-99 yen compared with 133.70-80 yen in New York and 132.21-23 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0984-0985 and 147.16-19 yen ...