Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak yen, U.S. economic woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Monday morning with export-related issues lifted by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar and other shares weighed down amid concern over the outlook for the U.S. economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 18.16 points, or 0.06 percent, from Friday to 28,475.31. The broader Topix index was up 3.89 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,022.61.

Gainers were led by marine transportation and rubber product shares, while decliners included retail and mining issues.