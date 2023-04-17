Tokyo stocks extend rally to 7 days as weak yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the seventh straight trading day on Monday as exporter shares were buoyed by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 21.31 points, or 0.07 percent, from Friday at 28,514.78. The broader Topix index finished 8.25 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 2,026.97.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, rubber product and bank shares.