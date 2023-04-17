Baseball: Ohtani's WBC locker room nameplate sells for $116,010

Newsfrom Japan

A locker room nameplate used by Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at last month's World Baseball Classic fetched $116,010 in an online auction that closed Sunday. The Samurai Japan clubhouse leader was named MVP of the tournament after leading the team to its third championship with standout performances at the plate and on the mound. The nameplate, which is not autographed, features Ohtani's name, the No. 16 worn on his uniform, and the Japanese flag. It attracted 169 bids between April 6 and 16 on the official MLB auction site. Ohtani sealed Japan's title by closing the final against ...