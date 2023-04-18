Ukraine energy chief calls on G-7 to set nuclear plant security steps

Newsfrom Japan

Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko expressed hope that the security of nuclear power plants would be discussed by leaders of the Group of Seven at their summit in Hiroshima next month, as Russia's control of Europe's largest nuclear plant in his country continues to raise fears of a disaster. In a recent interview with Kyodo News in Kyiv, Galushchenko said what Russia is doing with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is "a breach of all international arrangements," adding Hiroshima is "really a very good city to send a message to the world and to Russia." Japanese Prime Minister Fu...