Dollar hits 1-month high vs. yen on U.S. rate hike prospects

The U.S. dollar remained firm early Tuesday in Tokyo after hitting a one-month high of 134.57 yen in New York as solid U.S. manufacturing data fueled expectations of another interest rate hike next month.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.45-48 yen compared with 134.43-53 yen in New York and 134.04-06 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0924-0925 and 146.87-92 yen against $1.0923-0933 and 146.91-147.01 yen in New York and $1.0991-0993 and 147.33-37 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and buoyed by...