URGENT: China GDP grows 4.5% in 1st qtr as "zero-COVID" policy ends
Newsfrom JapanWorld Economy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
China's economy in the January-March period grew 4.5 percent from a year earlier, official data showed Tuesday, with the pace of expansion accelerating from the previous quarter as the nation's stringent "zero-COVID" policy officially ended earlier this year. The growth in gross domestic product of the world's second-largest economy picked up from 2.9 percent in the previous three months, with the lifting of the country's draconian anti-virus steps that had restricted people's movements and disrupted supply chains.