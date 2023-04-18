Dollar hits 1-month high vs. yen on U.S. rate hike prospects

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly climbed to a one-month high in the upper 134 yen range Tuesday morning in Tokyo after solid U.S. manufacturing data fueled expectations of another interest rate hike next month.

Tokyo stocks were higher, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and buoyed by exported-related issues amid the weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 160.54 points, or 0.56 percent, from Monday to 28,675.32. The broader Topix index was up 15.29 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,042.26.

Gainers included bank, transportation equipment, and information and communication shares.