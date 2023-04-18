Tokyo stocks extend rally to 8 days on weak yen, tourism shares rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the eighth straight trading day Tuesday, the first such winning streak in over a year, as a weaker yen lifted exporters and inbound-tourism related shares on the back of hopes that more foreigners will visit Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended at an eight-month high, finishing up 144.05 points, or 0.51 percent, from Monday at 28,658.83. The broader Topix index finished 13.92 points, or 0.69 percent, higher at 2,040.89.

Gainers included retail, bank and transport equipment shares.