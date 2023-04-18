BOJ may forecast consumer inflation of about 2% in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is considering forecasting consumer prices will rise by around 2 percent in fiscal 2025 from a year earlier in its next price outlook report, to be released after a policy-setting meeting later this month, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

If the tentative forecast is correct, the BOJ will see its 2 percent inflation target achieved about three years after academic Kazuo Ueda became governor. The policy-setting meeting, set to last two days and the first under the new leadership, will take place from April 27.

Excluding volatile fresh food items, Japan’s core con...