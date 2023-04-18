BOJ may forecast consumer inflation of about 2% in FY 2025

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Bank of Japan is considering forecasting consumer prices will rise by around 2 percent in fiscal 2025 from a year earlier in its next price outlook report, to be released after a policy-setting meeting later this month, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

If the tentative forecast is correct, the BOJ will see its 2 percent inflation target achieved about three years after academic Kazuo Ueda became governor. The policy-setting meeting, set to last two days and the first under the new leadership, will take place from April 27.

Excluding volatile fresh food items, Japan’s core con...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan