Foxconn mulls EV factory expansion in push to produce low-cost cars

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan's electronics giant Foxconn is considering expanding its electric vehicle output globally, setting up production sites where there is demand, the company's newly appointed EV business chief said recently. "We will do on-site production in principle. We are not thinking of producing at a specific site and shipping products all over the world," Jun Seki, a 61-year-old former Nissan Motor Co. executive, said in an interview with Kyodo News. Seki, appointed to his current post in February, said India and Japan are among the countries Foxconn is considering entering, adding the company is st...