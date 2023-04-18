New Japan business head in China seeks fair treatment of detainee

Newsfrom Japan

The new chief of a group representing Japanese businesses in China said Tuesday he expects Beijing will "fairly treat" a Japanese citizen detained in China last month on suspicion of espionage in accordance with the domestic law. Panasonic Holdings Corp. Executive Vice President Tetsuro Homma, who newly took the helm of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, told a press conference in Beijing that the detention of the national has made companies in Japan more aware of the risks of doing business in China. "We wait for positive developments in the case as soon as possible," Hom...