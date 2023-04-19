Tokyo stocks open flat on tech share gains, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Wednesday, as buying of technology issues was offset by the locking in of gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei index ended at an eight-month high.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 13.06 points, or 0.05 percent, from Tuesday to 28,671.89. The broader Topix index was down 0.17 point, or 0.01 percent, at 2,040.72.

Gainers were led by insurance, and iron and steel shares, while decliners included electric power and gas, and service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 134.02-05 yen compared with 134.05-15 yen in New...