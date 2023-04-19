Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning as investors locked in gains a day after the benchmark Nikkei index rose for the eighth consecutive day and closed at an eight-month high.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 68.43 points, or 0.24 percent, from Tuesday to 28,590.40. The broader Topix index was down 4.72 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,036.17.

Decliners were led by pulp and paper, precision instrument, and electric power and gas shares.