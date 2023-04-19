Baseball: Ohtani hits 4th homer of season in Angels’ win over Yankees

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his fourth homer of the season Tuesday as the two-way star helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 5-2.

Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani belted a two-run shot over right-center field off Clarke Schmidt in the top of the first inning after Taylor Ward doubled to open the game at Yankee Stadium.

“The leadoff batter got on (the second) base, and I was hoping to at least advance him to third by giving my best swing,” said Ohtani after going deep for the first time in seven games.

Ohtani also marked a memorable occasion with his homer arriving on the...