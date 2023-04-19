Japan LEGO Minifigure swap recognized by Guinness as world’s largest

Newsfrom Japan

A swap event of LEGO Minifigures hosted by the Japanese unit of the toy company LEGO Group was recognized by the Guinness World Records on Wednesday for the most people trading them simultaneously in one place.

A group of 288 people, half of them small children from two local schools, exchanged 3-centimeter dolls that they created using LEGO parts at Legoland Japan Resort in Nagoya, Legoland Japan LLC said.

Cheers erupted and confetti was thrown in the air when Guinness Records staff on the ground announced that they had won the title.

“It was so much fun. I want to display the Minifigure I go...