Tokyo stocks snap 8-day winning streak as gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Wednesday to snap an eight-day winning streak, as investors locked in gains and turned their focus to a slew of earnings reports next week in Japan and the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 52.07 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday at 28,606.76. The broader Topix index finished 0.51 point, or 0.02 percent, lower at 2,040.38.

Decliners were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation, and precision instrument shares.