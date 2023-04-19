Fast Retailing unveils energy-saving stand-alone concept Uniqlo store

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, on Wednesday unveiled a concept store featuring various energy-saving and customer-focused features as the company moves to refresh the image of its stand-alone outlets.

The store in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, boasts a coffee stand, flower shop, apparel repair studio and a kids’ play area as well as massive Uniqlo logos on the corners of the building. It is scheduled to open Friday.

Fast Retailing expects the new store, designed by Japanese creative director Kashiwa Sato, will increase the amount of time...