Japan, U.S. affirm stronger ties in Indo-Pacific trade negotiations

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and his U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai affirmed Wednesday further cooperation in advancing negotiations of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to set high trade standards amid concerns over China’s growing clout.

“I hope that Japan and the United States will lead efforts to build resilient supply chains among like-minded nations, who share the fundamental value of freedom, democracy, human rights, and rule of law,” Nishimura said at the outset of the meeting in Tokyo.

Tai said in response that she appreciates “Japan’s leadership in partnering with the...