URGENT: Japan posts record 21.73 tril. yen trade deficit for FY 2022
Japan logged a record trade deficit of 21.73 trillion yen ($160 billion) in fiscal 2022 ended March, as imports swelled far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Imports jumped 32.2 percent while exports increased 15.5 percent from a year earlier.
For March alone, the nation reported a trade deficit of 754.5 billion yen, the ministry said in its preliminary report.