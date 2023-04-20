Tokyo stocks open lower on weak chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, dragged down by semiconductor-related shares as the market awaits a possible weak earnings report from the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.39 percent, from Wednesday to 28,494.52. The broader Topix index was down 9.58 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,030.80.

Decliners were led by wholesale trade, marine transportation and transport equipment shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 134.70-73 yen compared with 134.68-78 yen ...