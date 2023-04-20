Nikkei edges up in morning on solid retailer, other tourism issues

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index was slightly higher Thursday morning, paring earlier losses as solid March foreign visitor data raised expectations for more spending by tourists, boosting retailers and other inbound tourism-linked shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 24.77 points, or 0.09 percent, from Wednesday to 28,631.53. The broader Topix index was down 1.13 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,039.25.

Gainers included retail and bank shares, while decliners included marine transportation and wholesale trade issues.