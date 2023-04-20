Basketball: Lakers’ Hachimura nets 20 as Grizzlies square series 1-1

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points but his Los Angeles Lakers lost 103-93 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, evening their first-round NBA playoff series at one win apiece.

After starring with a 29-point outburst in the teams’ first meeting of the postseason, Hachimura again came up big at FedExForum in Memphis with an efficient 7-for-12 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc.

The 25-year-old also collected five rebounds, two assists and a steal with no turnovers in 32 minutes of playing time.

With star point guard Ja Morant out due to a hand injury, the Grizzlies got contributi...