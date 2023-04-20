BOJ retains assessments of 7 of 9 regional economies

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its assessments of seven of the country’s nine regional economies, as consumption remained resilient despite surging commodity prices and a revival of inbound tourism also provided support.

In its quarterly Sakura report, the BOJ raised its assessment of the Tokai region, where Toyota Motor Corp. is headquartered, amid the easing of supply chain disruptions, while downgrading its evaluation of the Tohoku region.

The Kanto-Koshinestu region centering on Tokyo and the Kansai region including Osaka were among the seven for which assessments were retained. ...