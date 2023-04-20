Nikkei rebounds on inbound tourism hopes after positive visitor data

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index rebounded Thursday lifted by gains in inbound-related shares such as retailers, a day after government data showed an increase in foreign visitors in March spurring hopes for further growth in tourists’ spending.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 50.81 points, or 0.18 percent, from Wednesday at 28,657.57. The broader Topix index finished 0.65 point, or 0.03 percent, lower at 2,039.73.

Gainers were led by retail, pulp and paper, and electric appliance shares.