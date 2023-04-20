IPEF negotiations could deliver results by yearend: USTR Tai

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday Indo-Pacific Economic Framework trade negotiations could deliver results by the end of the year to set economic rules and standards in the fast-growing region.

The U.S.-led initiative comprising 14 nations is widely viewed as a counterweight to China’s growing clout in the Indo-Pacific region, which accounts for about 40 percent of the global economy.

Tai told reporters at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo that negotiations, which started last year, are moving at a very quick pace.

“I’m very optimistic that you will see ...