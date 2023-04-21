Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as higher-than-expected U.S. jobless claims stirred recession concerns in the world’s largest economy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 21.56 points, or 0.08 percent, from Thursday to 28,636.01. The broader Topix index was down 2.92 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,036.81.

Decliners were led by bank, transport equipment and precision instrument shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.99-134.01 yen compared with 134.19-29 yen in New York and 134.60-62 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m.

T...