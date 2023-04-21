Tokyo stocks fall in morning on firmer yen, U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly in volatile trading Friday morning as the stronger yen and U.S. recession concerns kept investors wary.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 19.33 points, or 0.07 percent, from Thursday to 28,638.24 in the session after gaining over 100 points at one point, supported by expectations of growth in domestic corporate earnings. The broader Topix index was down 1.28 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,038.45.

Decliners included bank, precision instrument and transport equipment shares.