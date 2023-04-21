Football: Japan men’s national team to play El Salvador, Peru in June

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese men’s national football team will play home friendlies against El Salvador on June 15 and Peru five days later, the local federation said Friday.

The matches, to be held at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture and Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka Prefecture, respectively, follow the Samurai Blue’s first post-World Cup matches in March -- a 1-1 draw against Uruguay and a 2-1 loss to Colombia.

“They are both strong Latin American teams,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said in a statement through the Japan Football Association.

“We’ll try to play exciting games by using the base we have b...