Tokyo stocks fall as weak finance shares accelerate decline

Tokyo stocks fell Friday as selling on U.S. recession concerns, triggered by jobless claims data released overnight, spread to financial issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 93.20 points, or 0.33 percent, from Thursday at 28,564.37. The broader Topix index finished 4.67 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 2,035.06.

Decliners were led by bank, insurance and precision instrument shares.