Baseball: Senga picks up 3rd win as Mets beat Giants

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga earned his third win after getting through five innings in a 9-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Senga (3-0) yielded two solo homers in a four-run fifth inning that cut the Mets’ lead to 5-4 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

The right-hander allowed five hits, walked four and struck out four.

The Mets’ Pete Alonso hit his MLB-leading ninth home run and drove in four runs.

“I’d like to thank my teammates (for the run support),” Senga said. “I wanted to pitch deeper into the game. As a starting pitcher, I haven’t done well enough. The only posit...