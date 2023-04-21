URGENT: Toyota focuses on emission cuts rather than on EV sales: new pres.

Newsfrom Japan

The new president of Toyota Motor Corp. said the company is focusing on cutting carbon dioxide emissions rather than boosting sales of electric vehicles, sticking to its green technology strategy of offering multiple options.

Koji Sato said the world’s biggest automaker by volume is committed to the goal of reducing average CO2 emissions from vehicles sold globally by 33 percent by 2030 and by more than 50 percent by 2035 when compared with 2019 levels. The automaker aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“What matters the most is a CO2 emissions reduction,” the 53-year-old longtime engin...