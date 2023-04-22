G-7 farm ministers meet to enhance food security amid Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations met Saturday in southwestern Japan for two days of talks to find ways of ensuring stable food supplies as Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens global food security.

During the gathering in Miyazaki, one in a series of ministerial meetings taking place in the run-up to the G-7 summit next month, Japan also plans to call on other group members to participate in a U.N.-involved project aimed at supporting small-scale food producers in developing countries.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U...