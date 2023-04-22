Restaurant hopes to comfort Hokkaido boat accident victims’ families

Newsfrom Japan

A restaurant in Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido hopes to be a place of comfort for families of victims in a tourist boat accident off its coast in April last year.

“Oyaji” in the Utoro district of Shari town opened seven months after the accident. It is operated by a fishery company headed by Akihiko Kosaka, a veteran fisherman who participated in the search at sea for those on board the sunken Kazu I, with Kosaka cooking dishes himself.

The 19-ton vessel left the Utoro port on April 23 last year despite the bad weather forecast for sightseeing along the Shiretoko Peninsula and went m...