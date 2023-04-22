Main events scheduled for Sunday, April 23

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sunday, April 23:

-- House of Representatives by-elections to be held in Chiba No. 5, Wakayama No. 1 and Yamaguchi Nos. 2 and 4 districts, and House of Councillors by-election to be held in Oita Prefecture.

-- Unified elections to be held to choose mayors of dozens of cities.

-- First anniversary of tourist boat sinking off Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido that left 20 dead and six others missing.

