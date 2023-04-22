Football: Endo scores 4th league goal of season in Stuttgart draw

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Wataru Endo scored his fourth goal of the season as relegation-threatened Stuttgart salvaged a 1-1 draw at Augsburg in the German Bundesliga on Friday.

Endo found himself unmarked as he received a long ball inside the box and scrambled in the equalizer in the 78th minute at WWK Arena after Dion Beljo had headed Augsburg in front in the eighth minute.

“My foot just reached the ball and it worked out great,” said Endo, who had his initial shot saved but reacted well to tap home the rebound with his left foot.

After struggling for much of the season, Stuttgart have now won one an...