Football: FC Tokyo end Hiroshima's 5-game J1 winning run

Newsfrom Japan

Hotaka Nakamura and Shuto Abe scored as FC Tokyo ended Sanfrecce Hiroshima's five-game winning run with a 2-1 away victory in the J-League first division on Saturday. Tokyo came into the match without a league win in four games but held on for all three points at Edion Stadium, while Hiroshima failed to make their domination count as they stayed third on 17 points. Right-back Nakamura headed in Paris Olympic hopeful Kuryu Matsuki's free-kick at the far post to give the visitors the lead after just five minutes. Nakamura then turned provider for their second in the 28th minute, making an overla...