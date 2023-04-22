Football: 56-yr-old Miura makes Portuguese 2nd division debut

Newsfrom Japan

Fifty-six-year-old Japanese football icon Kazuyoshi Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday. In his 38th season as a professional, Miura came on in second-half stoppage time with his side winning 4-1 away to Academico de Viseu as Oliveirense went on to claim all three points. Miura, on loan since February from J-League top-division side Yokohama FC until the end of the season, is playing in his fifth country away from Japan following stints in Brazil, Italy, Croatia and Australia. Miura, who was central to the rise of Japanese football popularity when...