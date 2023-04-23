G-7 farm ministers condemn Russia for war’s impact on food security

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven farm ministers on Sunday condemned Russia for its war against Ukraine and the impact the conflict has had on global food security while also agreeing to help Kyiv revive its agriculture industry by sharing knowledge on demining farmland and rebuilding infrastructure.

In a joint communique at the culmination of their two-day meeting in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, the ministers also discussed pathways to overcoming climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic among the challenges faced by global food systems, saying an increase in efforts to make them more resilient and sustaina...