Baseball: Fujinami tagged with loss as A's beaten 18-3 by Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami made an early exit and was charged with his fourth straight loss Saturday as the Oakland Athletics were pummeled 18-3 by the Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old former Hanshin Tiger lasted just 2-1/3 innings in which he gave up eight runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out a pair. Fujinami (0-4) was staked a 2-0 lead before throwing a pitch at Globe Life Field, but gave it back on Adolis Garcia's two-run first-inning home run. Things got worse for the first-year MLB player in the second, with the American League West-leading Rangers lineup adding a furt...