Basketball: Hachimura helps Lakers take 2-1 lead against Memphis

Japan men's national basketball team star Rui Hachimura helped the Los Angeles Lakers take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with another strong performance off the bench on Saturday. Hachimura scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds in 22 minutes as the seventh-seeded Lakers held on to beat No. 2 seed Memphis 111-101 in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 31 points and 17 rebounds, while LeBron James added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant starred with 45 points, 13 assists ...