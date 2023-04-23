Baseball: Rookie Yamashita, new import Gonzalez lead Orix over Seibu

Newsfrom Japan

Highly touted rookie Shumpeita Yamashita threw seven shutout innings and Marwin Gonzalez backed him with a two-run home run as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Seibu Lions 4-1 Sunday in the Pacific League. Yamashita (2-0), Orix's first-round pick in the 2020 draft who made his top-team debut this year on Opening Day, struck out eight and allowed just three hits and three walks at Kyocera Dome Osaka. The 20-year-old right-hander worked out of two-on jams in the second and fourth innings. "I'm glad I managed to escape jams and hold them scoreless," Yamashita said. "I'm receiving run support. Things h...