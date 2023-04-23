Football: Shonan’s Machino nets penalty to deny Nagoya top spot

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Shuto Machino equalized from the penalty spot as visiting Shonan Bellmare held Nagoya Grampus to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, denying them the chance to move to the top of the J-League first division.

Nagoya led 2-0 before the visitors drew level at Toyota Stadium when a lengthy review by the video assistant referee resulted in a contentious penalty decision. The result left the home side in second place on 18 points, a point behind leaders Vissel Kobe.

Nagoya forward Kensuke Nagai was denied from point-blank range in the 27th minute while Shonan had a goal ruled out for offside before ...