Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, weak yen

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday supported by Wall Street gains late last week and a weak yen that is lifting exporters.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 49.88 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday to 28,614.25. The broader Topix index was up 3.58 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,038.64.

Gainers included air transportation, land transportation and transportation equipment.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.96-97 yen compared with 134.08-18 yen in New York and 133.92-94 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0991-0992 and 1...