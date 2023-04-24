Tokyo stocks rise in morning as weak yen boosts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Monday morning as exporter issues were bought on the back of the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 82.02 points, or 0.29 percent, from Friday to 28,646.39. The broader Topix index was up 7.51 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,042.57.

Gainers included air transportation, precision instrument and transportation equipment shares.